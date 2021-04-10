Advertisement
Police and divers investigating incident on the Saint John River
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 11:05AM ADT Last Updated Saturday, April 10, 2021 11:10AM ADT
A Fredericton Police vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Fredericton police say they’re on scene at the Saint John River after a man "entered the river and had not come out."
Police say at around 9 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to the river near the 100-block of Woodstock Rd.
Police, with the help of drones and thermal imaging, searched the river but did not find the man.
Divers are expected to arrive on scene Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police, or Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.