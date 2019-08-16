

Halifax Regional Police want to speak with the driver of a motor vehicle which was involved in a collision with a cyclist on Saturday.

On August 10 at around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the 3200 block of Devonshire Avenue.

Police say both the vehicle and cyclist were headed southbound on Devonshire Avenue when the cyclist changed lanes in front of the vehicle – resulting in the cyclist being struck.

The cyclist, a 30-year-old Halifax woman, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police now want to speak with the driver of the vehicle, who they say did not remain at the scene following the collision.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door BMW sedan.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a woman and believe children were in the rear seat of the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police are asking the driver or anyone with information about the collision to contact them at 902-490-5016.