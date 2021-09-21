Advertisement
Police arrest 19-year-old man for allegedly assaulting Halifax Transit bus driver and passenger
A Halifax Transit bus drives a route in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and passenger on a Halifax Transit bus Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to an assault in-progress on a Halifax Transit bus that had stopped in the area of the 600 block of the Bedford Highway.
According to police, a man got on the bus, started to yell at the driver and then assaulted him. A passenger intervened and was also assaulted by the man, who then fled the area on foot.
Police say a K9 team located the suspect a short time later in the area and officers arrested the 19-year-old man without incident.
The bus driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident remains under investigation and charges are anticipated.