

CTV Atlantic





A 22-year-old Halifax man has been arrested after police responded to reports of a man with a gun near the Halifax Shopping Centre on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 6900 block of Mumford Road at 8:25 p.m. Friday. Witnesses reported a man pulled a gun on another man.

Security officers at the Halifax Shopping Centre were able to locate the suspect, apprehending him and holding the man for law enforcement.

Upon arrival police arrested the 22-year-old after confirming he was in possession of a pellet gun modelled after a handgun.

Police learned the suspect was in an argument with occupants of a pickup truck and allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and fired at the truck. The vehicle received damage to its rear window, but no one was injured.

The 22-year-old remains in custody and will face the following charges:

• Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Mischief/property damage

• Breach of probation