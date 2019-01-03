

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police arrested a 77-year-old man Thursday night after a three-hour standoff in downtown Dartmouth that prompted a warning from police for people to stay away from the area.

It began just after 6:30 p.m. when police responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at an apartment building on Alderney Drive.

When police tried to speak to the man, he refused to open his apartment door and said he was armed with a knife. Crisis negotiators were called in and at 10 o'clock, the man was arrested.

There were no reported injuries and charges are expected.