Police arrest 77-year-old man after standoff in downtown Dartmouth
the standoff began just after 6:30 p.m. when police responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at this apartment building on Alderney Drive in Dartmouth.
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:21PM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 12:09AM AST
Halifax police arrested a 77-year-old man Thursday night after a three-hour standoff in downtown Dartmouth that prompted a warning from police for people to stay away from the area.
It began just after 6:30 p.m. when police responded to a call of a man causing a disturbance at an apartment building on Alderney Drive.
When police tried to speak to the man, he refused to open his apartment door and said he was armed with a knife. Crisis negotiators were called in and at 10 o'clock, the man was arrested.
There were no reported injuries and charges are expected.