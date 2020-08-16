HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man connected to a shooting that occurred early on Thursday morning in Dartmouth.

On Saturday, police arrested 18-year-old Araya James Smith of North Preston in relation to a shooting that happened at a Hampton Inn and Suites location at 65 Cromarty Drive.

Police say Smith turned himself in at Halifax Regional Police headquarters, located at 1975 Gottingen Street in Halifax, on Saturday. Police note he was arrested without incident.

Smith has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated Assault

Assault With A Weapon

Discharge With Intent

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a loaded firearm without authorization

Breach of Recognizance (Common Law Peace Bond)

Smith will be remanded and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, police say the 20-year-old victim of the shooting continues to recover from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.