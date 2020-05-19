HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 22-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., after issuing a provincewide warrant for his arrest last week.

The man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Halifax District RCMP arrested Tyqwan Jacardo Downey without incident on Monday.

On May 12, RCMP issued a provincewide warrant for Downey’s arrest, stemming from a May 8 home invasion and stabbing in North Preston, N.S.

Police say on May 8, a man forcibly entered a home on Ernie Lane in North Preston and demanded money. A struggle ensued and the man was stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Downey is facing the following charges.