

CTV Atlantic





Two men and two women have been arrested after police executed a pair of search warrants in Dartmouth Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:10 a.m., investigators with the special enforcement section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed two search warrants.

Police say the searches were a result of information that was received about possible firearms at two different locations around Canso Lane and Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth.

Four adults, all from Dartmouth, were arrested at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

They are currently being interviewed at police headquarters.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and officers remain on the scene.