Police say a 24-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a violent home invasion outside Fredericton has been arrested.

The Fredericton Police Force says Dustin Sacobie of Kingsclear First Nation was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident.

Sacobie was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and break and enter in connection with a home invasion in December 2017.

Sacobie is scheduled to appear in court Friday.