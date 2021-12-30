Police arrest man, continue search for stolen trailer: N.B. RCMP

Police in New Brunswick have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the theft of a pickup truck and camper trailer in South Oromocto Lake, N.B.

Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP says they have yet to recover the stolen trailer.

According to police, the truck and trailer were stolen outside a home on South Oromocto Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 16.

“The truck was later recovered in the Tracyville area, although the camper trailer has not been located,” read a release from Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP.

The camper trailer is described as a white 2004 Starcraft model 2407, with New Brunswick license plate number THZ 007 and vehicle identification number 1SAAS01F941AV2287.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the camper trailer is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield Detachment at 506-757-1020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).