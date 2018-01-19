

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Dartmouth in connection with a robbery of a gas station in Dartmouth.

Officers say the robbery took place at the Ultramar gas station located at 575 Main Street in Dartmouth at 8:39 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a man entered the business and verbally threatened an employee, demanding gift cards and cigarettes.

Police say the employee obliged and was not physically injured during the incident. Officers say the employee didn’t see a weapon on the accused.

Officers say the suspect was still in the business when they arrived on the scene at 8:50 a.m., and he was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.