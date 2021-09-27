HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a break, enter and theft from a school in Tracadie, New Brunswick.

Tracadie RCMP says shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at École La Source on Rue Louis G. Daigle C.

According to police, items stolen included two laptops, cellphones, web cameras, and other electronic devices. Police believe the theft to have occurred sometime between the evening hours of Sept. 20, and early morning hours of Sept. 21.

Police say they were able to identify the individual responsible for the theft as 32-year-old Julien Jean, and arrested Jean on Sept. 21.

Jean appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court on September 23 and was charged with break and enter with intent, and breach of conditions.

He was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.