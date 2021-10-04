HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have arrested one of two men who escaped from a jail in Dartmouth last month.

On Sept. 23 around 8:50 p.m., Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.

On Monday around 2 a.m., police say they stopped a stolen vehicle on Frederick Avenue in Halifax. Officers say they took a man and woman into custody. The man was identified as Chad Clarke, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.

Police are continuing to search for Thomas Smith. He is described as six-feet-tall, approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.