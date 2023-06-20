Police arrest Saint John man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A man convicted of assault with a weapon has been arrested after breaking conditions of his release, police in Saint John said in a statement Monday.

RCMP arrested Skylar Paul on June 20, after the Saint John police force issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest days earlier.

The six-foot-five, 350-pound man was living at a community correctional centre in the city before he broke the conditions of his statutory release, police said.

The 27-year-old is serving more than five years for assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death/harm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, and a number of other charges.