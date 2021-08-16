HALIFAX -- The Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.

The SCEU, which is made up of members of the RCMP and Amherst Police Department, released some details of recent cases in a news release on Monday.

On July 31, two people were arrested at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine and suspected isotonitazene (an opioid). Both need to undergo analysis to confirm what they are.

On Aug. 5, 2021, police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Little Forks, N.S., but the occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods with a backpack.

"Police located a 32-year-old woman from Sackville, New Brunswick, and a 43-year-old woman from Amherst, a short time later," police said in a news release. "Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. A search of the backpack was conducted and police locate suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash and bear spray."

On Saturday, as police attempted to stop a vehicle on LaPlanche Street in Fort Lawrence, N.S., the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed and threw a bag out onto the road during their attempt to get away.

"Police located the bag and found suspected methamphetamine contained inside it," police said in a news release. "The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from Springhill, was located a short time later and arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a (vehicle)."