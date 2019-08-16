

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old youth is facing weapons charges after police were called to the Halifax Shopping Centre.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the mall at 1:25 p.m. Thursday after receiving information that a youth had been spotted carrying a firearm.

The suspect was arrested without incident and a replica firearm was seized.

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen was released and is due to appear in court at a later date.