Police arrest teen, seize replica firearm at Halifax Shopping Centre
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 8:56AM ADT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 8:57AM ADT
A 17-year-old youth is facing weapons charges after police were called to the Halifax Shopping Centre.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the mall at 1:25 p.m. Thursday after receiving information that a youth had been spotted carrying a firearm.
The suspect was arrested without incident and a replica firearm was seized.
The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.
The teen was released and is due to appear in court at a later date.