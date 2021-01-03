HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a weapons call on Sunday afternoon in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

On Sunday, at 2 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 0-50 block of Medway Court. Police say a caller observed what appeared to be a person with a handgun damaging a vehicle and then entering a residence on Medway Court.

Police say officers quickly secured the residence and arrested three adults – two men and one woman – without incident. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

No injuries have been reported due to the incident.

On Sunday evening, Halifax Regional Police issued a release saying “officers have secured the residence while a search warrant is obtained.”

Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.