Halifax Regional Police have arrested two Dartmouth men after responding to a weapons call Sunday afternoon.

At 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Police received a report of two males, one armed with a handgun, who had entered a residence on the 36 Block of Primrose St. and threatened to kill the resident.

Multiple officers, including the Emergency Response Team and Police Service Dog responded to the scene and secured the suspects inside an apartment. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., both suspects surrendered the Emergency Response Team.

Two males from Dartmouth, 23 and 29 years old have been arrested for weapon offences and uttering threats. No one was injured.

Traffic was blocked on Primrose St. to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions, and residents were asked to remain in their homes.

Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation and will be obtaining a Search Warrant for the residence. Charges are expected and the suspects will be held for court.

Police are not search for any other suspects. Primrose St. has re-opened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.