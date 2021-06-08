HALIFAX -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a break, enter and theft investigation in Nerepis, N.B.

On February 26, the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at a home on Nerepis Road.

According to police, two individuals gained access to the home and stole a number of items including electronics, video game consoles, and power tools.

Police were able to identify the suspects thanks to the public’s help and arrested a 31-year-old man from Saint John on May 11.

Another 32-year-old man from Saint John was arrested on June 2 with the assistance of the Saint John Police Force.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court at a later date.