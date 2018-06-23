

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public's help in locating missing 15-year-old Cody Barrington.

Barrington was last seen on June 20 around 4:30 p.m., on Herring Cove Road.

Barrington is described as a white male, 15 years old, 5'10'-5'11' and 170 lbs. He has short dark brown hair, and a crown tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing faded black jeans, a camo coloured button up jacket, red and black Chicago Bulls ball cap and a red/green/white Gucci belt with a gold Gucci logo buckle.

Police say there is no information to suggest Barrington has been met with foul play, however, they are concerned for his well being.

Officers ask that Barrington or anyone with information call Halifax police.