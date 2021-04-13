HALIFAX, N.S. -- The Nova Scotia RCMP charged 10 drivers with stunting in the month March.

Police say speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on the roads.

According to police, four of the 10 incidents took place in the Halifax area, including one driver who was travelling 190 km/h on Highway 103 in Timberlea, in a 100 km/h zone, and another who was driving 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Lucasville Road.

Police say a driver in Lower Sackville was clocked at 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Connolly Road and was showing signs of impaired driving. According to officers, the driver refused to provide a breath sample, was arrested, and additionally charged with Refusal to Comply with Demand.

Other stunting charges in the province include a driver travelling at 161 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 125 in Coxheath.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50, six points on your driving record and an immediate seven-day licence suspension.