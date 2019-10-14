Halifax Regional Police have charged a 16-year-old male following a break and enter at a school early Monday morning.

On Monday at around 12:23 a.m., police responded to Park West School at 206 Langbrae Drive after a complainant reported several youths being on the school property – fearing the youth were causing property damage.

Police say they discovered a ground-level window was broken and entry into the school was gained – with a classroom sustaining property damage. Police say they observed several youths fleeing the school property.

At 12:40 a.m., a 16-year-old male was arrested nearby and taken into police custody without incident. He is being charged with break and enter and property damage. The teen was later released on a promise to appear in youth court at a later date and issued an undertaking.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of additional suspects is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App