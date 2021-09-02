HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged a 22-year-old Nova Scotia man in the suspicious death of a 77-year-old man from New Haven, N.S.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. on Aug. 30, Ingonish Beach RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a residence on New Haven Road.

RCMP say police arrested a 22-year-old man from New Haven without incident on Sept. 1. He was held in custody overnight.

Brian Coady Rose has been charged with second-degree murder and has been remanded into custody.

Rose was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.