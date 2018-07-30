Featured
Police charge Dartmouth man with robbery and assault
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 3:25PM ADT
A 20-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested and charged after a series of incidents in Downtown Halifax on Friday evening.
Halifax police say they responded to a robbery on South Park near Spring Garden in which the suspect had allegedly brandished a knife, stole a bag of food, and then fled on foot.
While on their way, officers got a second call about an assault in which the description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the robbery. Police located and arrested the man a few minutes later.
Police say they have charged Diondre Montrell Beals of Dartmouth with the following offences.
- Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code
- Possession of a weapon dangerous contrary to section 88 (1) of the Criminal Code
- Possession of a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code
- 6 counts of breach of undertaking contrary to section 145 (5.1) of the Criminal Code
- 6 counts of breach of an undertaking to a justice contrary to section 145 (3) of the Criminal Code
- Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code
- Property Damage contrary to section 430 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code
Beals was arraigned in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday morning.