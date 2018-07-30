A 20-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested and charged after a series of incidents in Downtown Halifax on Friday evening.

Halifax police say they responded to a robbery on South Park near Spring Garden in which the suspect had allegedly brandished a knife, stole a bag of food, and then fled on foot.

While on their way, officers got a second call about an assault in which the description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the robbery. Police located and arrested the man a few minutes later.

Police say they have charged Diondre Montrell Beals of Dartmouth with the following offences.  

  • Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous contrary to section 88 (1) of the Criminal Code
  • Possession of a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code
  • 6 counts of breach of undertaking contrary to section 145 (5.1) of the Criminal Code
  • 6 counts of breach of an undertaking to a justice contrary to section 145 (3) of the Criminal Code
  • Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code
  • Property Damage contrary to section 430 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code

Beals was arraigned in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday morning.