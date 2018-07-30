A 20-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested and charged after a series of incidents in Downtown Halifax on Friday evening.

Halifax police say they responded to a robbery on South Park near Spring Garden in which the suspect had allegedly brandished a knife, stole a bag of food, and then fled on foot.

While on their way, officers got a second call about an assault in which the description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect in the robbery. Police located and arrested the man a few minutes later.

Police say they have charged Diondre Montrell Beals of Dartmouth with the following offences.

Robbery contrary to section 344 of the Criminal Code

Possession of a weapon dangerous contrary to section 88 (1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code

6 counts of breach of undertaking contrary to section 145 (5.1) of the Criminal Code

6 counts of breach of an undertaking to a justice contrary to section 145 (3) of the Criminal Code

Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code

Property Damage contrary to section 430 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code

Beals was arraigned in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday morning.