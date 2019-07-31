

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have given a summary offence ticket to the driver of a vehicle who struck a cyclist last Thursday in Herring Cove, N.S.

"The 54-year-old woman operating the bicycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital," Halifax police said in a news release.

The 24-year-old male driver of the vehicle was charged with passing a bicycle when there is less than one metre between the vehicle and cyclist, contrary to 171(b)1 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police say the driver is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.