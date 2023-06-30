Police charge former teacher with sexual offences
Cumberland County District RCMP have charged a former teacher with sexual offences.
In a news release Friday, police say they were notified of sexual assault that took place in Oxford, N.S., between 2011 and 2014.
According to the release, they were made aware of the incidents in October 2022.
Police say the survivor, who was a youth at the time, came forward with details of sexual assault by a former teacher while she was attending the Oxford Regional Education Centre.
Police confirmed the suspect was no longer employed in the education system.
Police arrested James William Conrad, 39, of Amherst on Thursday. Conrad has been charged with:
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- sexual exploitation
- invitation to sexual touching
Conrad was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 25.
Police are encouraging anyone who may be a survivor to come forward, and are offering support to those affected.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
