HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 65-year-old man with sexual offences against a child.

On March 28, investigators arrested 65-year-old William James Martin of Halifax, and seized electronic devices from his residence.

Police received a report of a historic sexual assault on March 11 and began an investigation.

Investigators found that Martin had sexually assaulted a child under 10 who was known to him before 2019 and 2020.

Martin will appear in Halifax Provincial Court at later date to face charges of sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and providing sexually explicit material to a child.

Police say they are not providing any further details to this incident to protect the identity of the victim.