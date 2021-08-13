Advertisement
Police charge man for leaving dog in hot car
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in Dartmouth on Friday.
Police say they responded to a call of a dog in distress at 11:40 a.m. The dog was inside a car in a parking lot and a passerby opened the car door and took the dog out before police arrived.
Police gave the dog's owner a ticket when he returned to his vehicle.
The summary offence ticket for causing an animal distress under section 26(1) of the Animal Protection Act carries a fine of $697.50.
"On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside," police said in a news release. "When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes."
Police offered a few tips to people who can't leave their pets at home on a hot day:
- Consider using a drive-thru or curbside pickup. Your pet can sit comfortably with you in your car while you wait for your meal or service.
- It’s also important to keep your pet hydrated. Depending on the length of time of your stops, consider packing water and a dish.
Police remind the public that if anyone sees a pet in "immediate distress," they should call 902-490-5020 and follow the directions of the call taker.