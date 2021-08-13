HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in Dartmouth on Friday.

Police say they responded to a call of a dog in distress at 11:40 a.m. The dog was inside a car in a parking lot and a passerby opened the car door and took the dog out before police arrived.

Police gave the dog's owner a ticket when he returned to his vehicle.

The summary offence ticket for causing an animal distress under section 26(1) of the Animal Protection Act carries a fine of $697.50.

"On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside," police said in a news release. "When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes."

Police offered a few tips to people who can't leave their pets at home on a hot day:

Consider using a drive-thru or curbside pickup. Your pet can sit comfortably with you in your car while you wait for your meal or service.

It’s also important to keep your pet hydrated. Depending on the length of time of your stops, consider packing water and a dish.

Police remind the public that if anyone sees a pet in "immediate distress," they should call 902-490-5020 and follow the directions of the call taker.