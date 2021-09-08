HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday at a business in Bedford, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Civic Pride Automotive located at 62 Bluewater Road.

Police say a man was in a dispute with an employee of the business, and allegedly threatened the employee, before striking him with what was believed to be a firearm and fleeing the area in a vehicle. The employee was treated at the scene by EHS for non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, Halifax District RCMP officers arrested the man on Pockwock Road in Hammonds Plains, N.S. Police say an airsoft pistol was seized from the vehicle.

Nima Seyed Tabatabaei, 26, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to face charges of: