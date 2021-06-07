HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged a 50-year-old man with sexual assault in relation to an incident in Dartmouth on the Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 7:45 a.m. on June 6, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in a building in the 0-100 block of Alderney Drive in Dartmouth.

According to police, the male suspect man approached a woman who was not known to him and sexually assaulted her. The man fled the area on foot. Later that morning, officers arrested the man without incident at a residence in Eastern Passage.

Fifty-year-old Marcus Stafford Yearwood is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:

Sexual assault

Choking

Breach of a court order

Police are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing.