HALIFAX -- A 63-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a series of attempted robberies at a Halifax grocery store on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 23, officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Atlantic Superstore at 3601 Joseph Howe Drive.

Police say a man entered the store, demanded cash and stated he had a firearm. He also approached an employee at the Starbucks inside the Atlantic Superstore and demanded cash. He left both locations without getting any money.

According to police, the same man then entered the Nova Scotia Liquor Commission, located at the same address, demanded cash and stated he had a firearm.

Police say officers arrested the man at the liquor store without incident and confirmed that he did not have a firearm.

Leonard Gerard MacNeil, 63, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face three counts of robbery.