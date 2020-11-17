HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man with public incitement of hatred and other charges after a disturbance at a Diwali celebration in a Halifax park on Monday.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 14, Halifax Regional Police received a report of a disturbance in Mount Royale Park located at 635 Washmill Lake Dr. in Halifax.

Police say a man was making threats to a group of people celebrating Diwali.

An officer located the man nearby and arrested him without incident.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

Public incitement of hatred

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Failing to comply with a court order

The man’s name has not been released at this time.