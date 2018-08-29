

CTV Atlantic





A man was arrested and charged with assault after getting a report of a male assaulting a female in the Pierce Street area of North Sydney early Wednesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say two individuals know each other.

“The female received serious but nonlife threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “The scene was secured as Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification continue with their investigation.”

The accused is a 48-year-old who appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

He faces charges of assault, forcible confinement, and breech of an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-902-562-8477.