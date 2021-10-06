HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with stunting on a Dartmouth highway Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, Halifax Regional Police says a member of their traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Mount Hope Avenue in Dartmouth.

Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 135 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver was also ticketed for failing to provide a valid license, failing to pass on the left and failing to have a clearly legible license plate.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.