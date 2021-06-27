HALIFAX -- Police in Prince Edward Island have charged a man and woman after they "purposefully drove around the check stop" to enter the province.

On Saturday, police say two individuals arrived at the Confederation Bridge in Borden, P.E.I. in a New Brunswick plated truck. Instead of proceeding to the border stop, the vehicle drove around the checkpoint and proceeded to Charlottetown.

After the RCMP provided information of the vehicle, it was located in Charlottetown, say police.

Two individuals who entered the province illegally have been located and will be charged under the Public Health Act.

Anyone travelling to PEI must abide by public health measures as per CPHO orders. Anyone who does not adhere to these requirements may be charged. @InfoPEI pic.twitter.com/zFxcyG4Yzg — PEI Public Safety (@PEIPublicSafety) June 26, 2021

Charlottetown police officers say when they made contact with the man and woman, they were "uncooperative and would not identify themselves."

The man was taken into custody to be dealt with according to COVID-19 public health protocols, according to police. The woman eventually identified herself and was issued a summary offence ticket under the health act protocols. She was escorted back to New Brunswick, police say.

The man is currently in custody to answer to obstruct police charges, according to the release.