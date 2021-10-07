Police charge two men in connection with break-ins at Halifax restaurant, liquor store

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax have charged two men in connection with two separate break and enters that occurred this week.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at Antojo Tacos and Tequila, located at 1667 Argyle St.

According to police, the male suspect smashed the glass on a door, entered the restaurant and was taking bottles of alcohol when police arrived. The officers arrested the man without incident.

A 58-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and property damage.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, officers responded to a break and enter in progress at the NSLC located at 279 Herring Cove Rd.

Police say a man smashed a window to gain access to the store and was inside when police arrived. The officers arrested the man without incident.

A 43-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of break and enter, possession of housebreaking tools and property damage.