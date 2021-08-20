HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have arrested a 75-year-old Upper Tantallon man with firearms offences after an altercation earlier this week.

On August 16, Halifax District RCMP says they were made aware of an altercation that occurred the day before at a home on St. Margarets Bay Rd.

According to police, the altercation took place between four people known to each other. One man produced a firearm and made threats to another man. No one was injured during the incident.

Two days later, Halifax District RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on St. Margarets Bay Rd. and arrested a 75-year-old man without incident.

Police say officers seized three firearms and a replica firearm during the search.

The man was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on November 1.

The man will be facing two charges of assault, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.