HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old male from Halifax with child pornography-related offences.

Police said investigators from the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted a search of an address in Halifax after receiving a tip from the Ontario Provincial Police that a person from Halifax had been sharing sexually explicit images of children online.

Police seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis and arrested the youth without incident at the scene.

The teen has been charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information on child pornography to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at www.cybertip.ca.