

CTV Atlantic





A 14-year-old New Waterford boy faces charges for threats and assault at Breton Education Centre on Wednesday morning.

Police say their school liaison officer was assisting staff in a discussion with an uncooperative student who threatened to harm the staff and officer.

“As a result, the officer proceeded to place the student under arrest and while doing so, the student injured the officer’s face with a pencil in his hand,” the Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release.

As a precaution, school administrators put the school in a “hold and secure.”

According to the Nova Scotia Department of Education’s police protocol policy, the purpose of “hold and secure” is to “maintain the safety of occupants by controlling who enters and leaves the building.”

Police say additional officers responded and, within minutes, removed the student from the school and took him into custody and the school administration lifted the hold and secure.

The boy was released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 5, when he’ll face charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.