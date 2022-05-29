Police chase ends in two-vehicle crash in Saint John Saturday
A man in Saint John led police on a vehicle pursuit through the city on Saturday, according to a Saint John Police Force news release.
Around 6:40 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in the Uptown area and tried pulling it over.
Police say the vehicle fled and drove recklessly in the area, going through stop signs before driving the wrong way down Prince William Street.
Due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police stopped the pursuit and began making a perimeter to search for the vehicle using GPS.
Around 7 p.m., the vehicle was spotted by another officer on Rothesay Avenue, where police say it continued driving recklessly.
Officers tried shutting its engine off remotely, but police say the vehicle drove through a red light on Bayside Drive at Mount Pleasant Avenue East where it collided with another vehicle.
Police say a 38-year-old driver was arrested for possession of stolen property, flight from police, and driving while prohibited. He was held in custody.
Two passengers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, police say were also arrested on related offenses and both were released on undertakings pending future court dates.
The 16-year-old accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other serious physical injuries have been reported.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden called to mourn with Uvalde residents stricken by grief
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Police inaction allowed Texas massacre to continue with catastrophic consequences: experts
The decision by police to wait before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was a failure with catastrophic consequences, experts say. When it was all over 19 students and two teachers were dead.
Search for plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard suspended amid bad weather
Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
Ukrainian victims of sexual violence need reproductive health care: Sajjan
International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan says he told Canadian officials in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to ensure that women sexually assaulted by Russian troops get the help they need -- including access to abortions if they wish.
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees touches down in Montreal
A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?
The devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec last weekend damaged thousands of hydro poles across the two provinces. CTVNews.ca gives a rundown of where utility companies get their hydro poles from, as well as the climate challenges in the grid infrastructure.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions stay steady
Ontario is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 while intensive care admissions remain steady.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announces retirement
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement on Sunday after 19 NHL seasons.
-
Man wanted for assaulting, choking woman in East York: police
Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting and choking a woman in East York over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
-
U.S. proposal could change the way oil companies report their carbon footprint
The officially disclosed carbon footprints of Canada's largest oil companies could balloon in size if tough new climate rules proposed earlier this year by a U.S. regulator come into effect.
Montreal
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees touches down in Montreal
A second charter flight carrying Ukrainians who have been approved for emergency travel to Canada touched down in Montreal shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.
-
Montreal man dies after losing control of motorcycle
A 37-year-old motorcyclist died after losing control of his vehicle Sunday in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch league
A slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Cheremosh Way street renaming honours local Ukrainian dance group
A street in north Edmonton will bear the name of a Ukrainian dance company to honour their more than 50 years worth of contributions to the local arts and culture scene.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
Search for plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard suspended amid bad weather
Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said. But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
London
-
Country star Eric Ethridge ready for 'busy summer' after 2.5-year break during pandemic
It was a combination of nerves and excitement for Sarnia, Ont. country-pop singer Eric Ethridge before he took the stage Saturday night.
-
Ontario reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions stay steady
Ontario is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 while intensive care admissions remain steady.
-
Party leaders focus on southwestern Ontario as campaign enters final week
Ontario's main political party leaders will kick off the last week of the election campaign in southwestern Ontario today.
Winnipeg
-
Two people in hospital, police searching for suspects in downtown stabbing Saturday
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects after a stabbing downtown Saturday night.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa has 11k customers left to reconnect Sunday
Hydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
-
What you need to know about the return to school on Monday
Hydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.
Vancouver
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for audit
A wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
Regina
-
Lumsden High School hosts Gay-Straight Alliance Student Summit
High school students from the Prairie Valley School Division gathered in Lumsden to build and support the LGBTQ2S+ community with the third annual Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Student Summit.
-
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast
Environment Canada released a rainfall warning Saturday afternoon predicting 30-50mm of rainfall for the southeast corner of the province.
-
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Vancouver Island
-
Museum exhibit celebrates origins of unique Nanaimo street names
Bizarre street names are as quintessentially Nanaimo as bathtub races and the city's eponymous dessert bars.
-
Mill Bay mall fire that shut down Highway 1 considered suspicious, RCMP say
The fire at the vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay that shut down Highway 1 for several hours on Friday is considered suspicious, Mounties say.
-
B.C. wants First Nations to agree before old-growth logging deferred on shared lands
The British Columbia government wants First Nations to reach consensus before logging is deferred in old-growth forests on shared Indigenous territories.