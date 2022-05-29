Police chase ends in two-vehicle crash in Saint John Saturday

A man in Saint John led police on a vehicle pursuit through the city on Saturday, according to a Saint John Police Force news release.

Around 6:40 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle in the Uptown area and tried pulling it over.

Police say the vehicle fled and drove recklessly in the area, going through stop signs before driving the wrong way down Prince William Street.

Due to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police stopped the pursuit and began making a perimeter to search for the vehicle using GPS.

Around 7 p.m., the vehicle was spotted by another officer on Rothesay Avenue, where police say it continued driving recklessly.

Officers tried shutting its engine off remotely, but police say the vehicle drove through a red light on Bayside Drive at Mount Pleasant Avenue East where it collided with another vehicle.

Police say a 38-year-old driver was arrested for possession of stolen property, flight from police, and driving while prohibited. He was held in custody.

Two passengers, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, police say were also arrested on related offenses and both were released on undertakings pending future court dates.

The 16-year-old accused was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious physical injuries have been reported.