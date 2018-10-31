

A dramatic police chase played out in Miramichi, N.B. tonight after a firearm was discharged inside a busy box store.

Miramichi police say they were called to the Walmart on Douglastown Boulevard after a firearm was discharged inside the store at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday. The male suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle, resulting a police pursuit on Route 11.

Richibucto RCMP helped police stop the suspect's vehicle near Richibucto, where the suspect vehicle was stopped and the occupants were taken into custory. Witnesses tell CTV News the incident caused highway detours, and the store closed early for the night.

Police say no one inside the Walmart was injured and the investigation is ongoing.