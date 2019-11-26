LOCH LOMOND, N.S. -- Cape Breton Regional Police say the body found near Loch Lomond, N.S. on Tuesday was that of a man reported missing from the Sydney area last week.

"With assistance from the Medical Examiner’s Officer, police can now confirm the deceased person found yesterday in the woods near Loch Lomond is 69-year-old Allister MacNeil," the Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release. "The remains are still with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death, but police do not believe foul play is a factor."

MacNeil's remains were discovered shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in a remote wooded area of Cape Breton near Loch Lomond.

Cape Breton Regional Police, along with Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue, were looking for MacNeil after his vehicle was found in the area.

He had been reported missing by neighbours on Morrison Road near Sydney and hadn't been seen since Nov. 6.

Search and rescue says the remains were discovered Tuesday by a DNR helicopter.

"They gave us kind of a position for it," said Paul Vienneau of Cape Breton Ground Search & Rescue. "They dropped the incident commander off and then, we just went in with the incident commander. Four of us went in and we found him."

