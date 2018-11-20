

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the murders of a man and woman who were shot to death 20 years ago.

Police responded to a report of a double shooting at 15 Parkmoor Avenue at 9:41 p.m. on Nov. 20, 1998.

Richard Marriott was found dead inside the home while his common-law wife, Gail Stone, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She died in hospital four days later.

Investigators determined that Marriott was last seen driving a maroon-coloured 1996 Dodge Caravan on Dutch Village Road around 9:15 p.m. They believe he arrived home around 9:30 p.m.

Police believe there are people who have information about the murders who have yet to come forward, and they are asking those people to contact them.

The double homicide is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.