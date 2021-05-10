HALIFAX -- Halifax Police continue to investigate murder of Tanya Jean Brooks 12 years after her death.

Monday marks the 12th anniversary of the murder of Brooks and the Halifax Regional Police and RCMP continue to seek clues in the case.

Police say Brooks was found dead beside the former St. Patrick's-Alexandra School on Maitland Street in Halifax on May 11, 2009 at 2:17 p.m.

Investigators say they were able to trace her movements until approximately 9 p.m. on May 10, 2009. Police are asking anyone who witnessed anything in the area around that time to contact police.

According to police, they believe Tanya knew her assailant(s) and that there are people who have information that could help solve her murder.

"We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," says a release.

"It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation."

Brooks’ murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.