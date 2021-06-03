HALIFAX -- Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of Carla Gail Strickland and Halifax Regional Police say their investigators continue to work on the case.

Police say at 12:58 p.m. on June 5, 1991, police responded to a report of a person who was believed to be deceased along the north side of Lake Mic Mac adjacent to Highway 118 in Dartmouth.

The victim was identified as Carla Gail Strickland and an autopsy by the medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide.

Police say Strickland had spent the evening of June 2, 1991, celebrating a friend’s birthday at a popular Halifax club. She then went to Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth with three other people where they stayed until dawn when Strickland was dropped off at the Tim Horton’s on Wyse Road in Dartmouth. This was the last time she was seen.

Strickland grew up on the South Shore of Nova Scotia and she was a third-year student at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax at the time of her death.

“Investigators believe that there are people who have information that could help solve Carla’s murder. We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know. It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” say Halifax Regional Police in a release.

Strickland’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.