HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following a weapons call in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 2:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a man at an apartment located at 4 Brule Street in Dartmouth who may have had a gun.

Police, alongside members of the Emergency Response Team, arrived on the scene and took the man into custody without incident.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit and the General Investigation Section remained on scene.

The investigation continues.