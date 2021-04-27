HALIFAX -- Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore and Halifax Regional Police say their investigators continue to work on the case.

Just after 1 p.m. on April 27, 2017, police received a call of a sudden death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth.

“When officers arrived, they located Lori deceased inside the residence” Halifax police said in a news release Tuesday.

After an autopsy by the medical examiner, her death was ruled a homicide.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to police that could help solve Lori’s murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” Halifax police said.

Jollimore’s murder is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.