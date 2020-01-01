HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick are investigating the sudden deaths of a woman and young girl on a quiet suburban street in Rothesay, New Brunswick. Sending shock and sorrow throughout the community, it’s a case being deemed suspicious.

On Wednesday, police remained on the scene of an apartment building where the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were found inside a unit.

Kennebecasis Regional Police identified the deceased woman as Louise Caissie-LaFlamme. Police note autopsies were conducted on Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Although police are investigating the deaths as suspicious, they say there is no threat to the public, and that they're not currently searching for any suspects.

Despite some clarity concerning the case, newsof the deaths has come as a devastating shock to Lutz Longstaff Parish, a law firm where Caissie-LaFlamme once worked as a legal assistant.

"She cared about the law, she cared about people,” says Lutz Longstaff Parish lawyer, Carley Parish. “In our type of work, we deal a lot with families and family law and criminal law, and she was always nice and caring towards the clients. She cared about her daughter more than anything."

Police have not publicly released the name of the 7-year-old girl whose body was found, or the relationship between her and Caissie-LaFlamme.

With police not releasing any further information, the deaths continue to mystify those who knew Caissie-LaFlamme.

“I mean, you run all the scenarios over in your head,” says Lutz Longstaff Parish lawyer, David Lutz. “I know from being both a defence lawyer and a prosecutor, that police investigate things, and they don't tell you anything until the investigation is over – and that's the right way to go."

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with any information concerning the case or who has been in contact with the victims, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.