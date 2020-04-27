HALIFAX -- Monday marks the third anniversary of the murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore and Halifax Regional Police say their investigators continue to work on the case.

Just after 1 p.m. on April 27, 2017, police received a call about a sudden death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth.

“When officers arrived, they located Lori inside, deceased,” Halifax police said in a news release.

After an autopsy by the medical examiner, her death was ruled a homicide.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to police that could help solve Lori’s murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” Halifax police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip using the P3 Tips App.

This case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

Callers must contact the Rewards Program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded. The amount of the award will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.