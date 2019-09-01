Halifax Regional Police have yet to arrest a man suspected of a robbery on Saturday.

Police say at 9:40 p.m. a man entered a business at 287 Lacewood Drive in Halifax and demanded money from a store clerk.

The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were mentioned or observed no one was injured during the incident.

Police say they have identified the suspect, but have not made an arrest yet.  

Police describe the suspect as a 45-year-old white man wearing a grey tracksuit and a black baseball hat.