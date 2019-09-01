

Halifax Regional Police have yet to arrest a man suspected of a robbery on Saturday.

Police say at 9:40 p.m. a man entered a business at 287 Lacewood Drive in Halifax and demanded money from a store clerk.

The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were mentioned or observed – no one was injured during the incident.

Police say they have identified the suspect, but have not made an arrest yet.

Police describe the suspect as a 45-year-old white man wearing a grey tracksuit and a black baseball hat.